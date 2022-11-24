Brokers await imminent FCA ruling which is expected to trigger claims from IFAs

A Financial Conduct Authority ruling which could trigger professional indemnity claims from independent financial advisers is expected at any moment.

The regulator has finished a consultation on compensation for British Steel Pensions Scheme members.

The FCA has said it will give a decision on whether there should be a compensation scheme for British steel pensioners by the end of the year.

It wants the plans to come into force early next year, so a decision - likely in favour of a compensation scheme - is expected at any moment.

Some of the major brokers in the professional indemnity market for IFAs are Lockton, Howden and PIB.