Hiscox promotes trio from within to reshape broker leadership team
Hiscox has announced the appointment of James Stewart-Smith to broker sales director - a newly created role within the broker arm of its UK business. He will take up the role with immediate effect and be responsible for managing all seven regional branches.
Stewart-Smith joined Hiscox in 2014 and has previously held roles within the London Market and UK Retail teams.
His promotion comes on the heels of other significant appointments with Trish White taking on the new position of strategic accounts director and Dave Smith replacing Mark Plews as head of schemes, managing a team of 40.
White has held a number of roles within Hiscox after joining as regional manager commercial London in 2016.
Smith joined Hiscox in 2004 as a trainee underwriter in
