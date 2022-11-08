Products: November 2022

Product launches including cover for smaller contractors, SME excess of loss, community enterprises and embedded scheme business

Focus teams up with NIG for contractors’ liability scheme for smaller firms

Specialist construction managing general agent Focus has teamed up with NIG to launch a contractors’ liability facility designed especially for smaller contractors.

The scheme, which is now available to Focus’ panel of brokers on a delegated authority basis, offers public and employers’ liability insurance to contractors with turnovers up to £5m, in addition to contractors all risks.

According to the MGA, the facility