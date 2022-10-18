NFP acquires one of the largest brokers in Staffordshire

NFP has acquired Bentley Insurance Services, its fifth broker acquisition in two years.

UK and Ireland managing director John Paul Allcock said the deal was right in its ‘sweet spot’ and made geographic sense.

He added: “It’s a broker known for its good reputation. It’s a different geographical area as well. At the moment we have got two offices in Birmingham. And we bought KGJ in Wolverhampton.

“We always wanted representation outside of the Midlands and it gives us that, and also really good staff. All brokers are the moment are struggling for really good quality account