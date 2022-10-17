FR Ball announces merger with Wessex BS and acquisition
Abergavenny based brokers FR Ball has merged with high-street player, Wessex Business Services to create Wessex Insurance Brokers.
Established in 1965, FR Ball specialises in both commercial and personal insurance, including motor trade, manufacturing, professional services and agriculture amongst many others.
Wessex Insurance Services has been running since 2012, and offers a range of specialist insurance schemes for niche industry sectors including archaeology, Funeral Services Association members, men’s shed groups, members of the British Engineering Manufacturers Association and more.
Paul Wadsworth, managing director
