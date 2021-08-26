Vista targets £50m in GWP within five years

Vista Insurance Brokers has reported a 32.7% increase in gross written premium (GWP) for the year ended 30 June 2021.

The broker said in a press statement that its GWP had increased from £15.6m in 2020 to £20.7m in 2021.

According to its most recent set of financial results available on Companies House, for the financial year ended 30 June 2020, Vista recorded tangible assets worth £113,864 and a bank and cash balance of £1.48m.

Growth

In March 2021, Vista set up a new broking arm with