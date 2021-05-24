Partners& acquires Town and Country

Partners& has bought Devon-based insurance broker, Town and Country Insurance Services, for an undisclosed sum.

The business stated that the deal will bolster its presence in the South West and help establish its regional hub.

According to Partners&, Town and Country is one of the oldest independent insurance brokers in the UK. It has 37 staff with experience in specialist sectors including care, construction, retail, and leisure.

Phil Barton, Partners& CEO, commented: “Richard and Emma have