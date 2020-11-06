In-depth - hospitality: Glass half empty or half full?

From being forced to close in lockdown to 10pm curfews and tier two and three restrictions, the hospitality sector has been hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. But, with businesses in the sector forced to adapt to survive, brokers have stepped up to support them through this difficult time.

For Dominic Roe, executive director, hospitality practice at Gallagher, it’s been the biggest challenge of his career. “Businesses and individuals in this sector are good people and real