In-depth - liability: Are D&O rates being held captive?

With rates down and claims up, brokers are facing a new reality in the directors & officers market. Martin Friel reports

If construction PI is having a tough time, it’s got nothing on the directors’ & officers’ (D&O) market.

Recent figures from Marsh’s Global Insurance Market Report found that there had been a 73% upward rate movement in Q3, an increase on the 65% witnessed in the previous quarter. The results for Q4 found that many clients have been faced with price increases of over 100%.

A survey of Airmic members found that over 80% of respondents had experienced rate increases, with 13% seeing their rates double. Airmic pointed out that the trajectory of commercial pricing across the board, combined with reduced cover, was prompting many members to consider alternative risk transfer options, including the setting up of captives.

For a D&O market that has experienced many years of softening rates and widening cover this has come as a shock. What on earth is going on?

Relatively speaking, D&O in its current form hasn’t been around for that long. Despite that immaturity, it has been increasingly commoditised, being widely e-traded and underwritten on a statement of facts basis.

This was fine when the claims weren’t coming in and the legal and regulatory environment in which it was operating remained largely unchanged, but that hasn’t been the case recently.

“This is inevitable in an environment where claims have begun to rise, regulatory prosecutions have gone up three-fold since 2012 and claims costs have tripled in the last 10 years,” says Neil McCarthy, MD of MPR Underwriting.

“The metrics just don’t work anymore so you have to correct. Most of the market seems to be moving in the same direction and that hasn’t happened in a very long time. I know of one broker who hasn’t been to see his client with a D&O rate increase in 18 years.”

McCarthy says the competition based on price was market wide with everyone from new entrants to high-profile brands playing their part: “Everyone was at it,” he says.

This was understandable. The claims weren’t really arriving in any volume, but the capacity was and, as prices reduced and coverage increased, so too did volumes in an effort make the whole thing work. It did work for a while but as the D&O party was in full swing, the inevitable hangover was lurking in the background.

“There has been a lethal combination of softening rates and increased claims which has become unsustainable,” says Edward Smerdon, executive director at Aon Commercial Risk Solutions.

“The claims culture on D&O has changed over five years – not just the severity but the frequency. Eventually we were told the underwriting models weren’t working as they had rated the business on an assumption of a more benign claims environment.”

He explains that D&O claims are long tail and that they don’t crystallise into a large payments until quite far down the line.

“There is a time lag. There was a combination of rates going down and then some of the claims that were building up came to a head, payments were made and suddenly there was a gap.”

Mind the gap

Nobody, it seems, was prepared for this gap. Nor were they prepared for the 2008 financial crash after which regulators across the globe sharpened their teeth and there was a general increased appetite for litigation coming out of everything from environmental liability, GDPR breaches, cyber security failings and the #MeToo movement.

Certainly, nobody was prepared for the Covid-19 pandemic. Already, underwriters have increased D&O rates still further as concerns around the fallout from this global catastrophe sink in.

Those concerns centre around companies who do not have robust business continuity plans or have overegged their ability to weather the financial storm or can be shown to have ignored official advice on how to minimise the impact of the virus.

Indeed, the first such case has been filed. A shareholder in Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings has brought a case against the company, its CEO and its CFO on the basis of statements the company made about the impact of the virus on its ability to trade.

In addition, press reports detailing alleged instructions given to employees to mask the true risk of Covid-19 to the health of prospective passengers to maintain sales saw the value of shares sink from $42.5 on 24 February to just $8.5 a month later.

It is still early days with this case but it acts as a stark warning to both company directors and underwriters. So, how do we get out of this spiralling situation?

One option that has been suggested is for companies who can’t get affordable cover to set up captives. This might seem like an obvious approach but unfortunately, it doesn’t quite work when it comes to D&O.

“On D&O, it doesn’t make sense for them to use it,” says McCarthy, pointing to the inherent conflicts in this approach.

Or, as Aon’s MD of financial & professional services, Tracy-Lee Kus, puts it: “The difficulty of a captive is that while it is a separate entity the assets are ultimately owned by the company. In an insolvency, can the directors rely on cover where the liquidator controls the assets and could in fact be supporting a claim against the board?”

The added pressure of Covid-19 means that any relaxation on rate increases that may have been coming is still likely a long way off. It could be that the current D&O market is just the new normal, that we’ll all just have to get used to this.

Hitting reset

“It is a resetting of the market. There was too much competition and we have gotten to a place where underwriters are understandably increasing premiums because of that perfect storm,” says Susie Wakefield, partner and head of commercial insurance at Shoosmiths.

“It is another cycle but it might not fall back [to previous levels]. It might just be changing. Maybe D&O is just maturing?”

That may be a daunting prospect for many operating in this market but there is no avoiding the fact that the environment D&O has been operating in for so long has changed radically in a matter of years and, in some respects, overnight.

In much the same way that the world is rapidly adapting to a new Covid-19 reality, the D&O market may have to do the same.

(All Covid-19 commentary was accurate as of 24 March 2020.)