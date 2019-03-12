In-depth - mid-market: The art of broking

Many see the arts and entertainment sector as a closed shop, but galleries, museums and theatres could present a fresh play for brokers, reports Martin Friel

The arts and entertainment sector perfectly illustrates the complexity of the mid-market. It consists of several sectors within a sector, each having specific requirements that need a near-forensic attention to detail in order to provide real protection.

For example, art galleries have standard insurance requirements, but where it gets complicated is in the protection and insurance of the artwork itself and the cat burglar is not the most pressing concern for galleries. In fact the real threat is much more mundane.

“Accidental damage is the biggest exposure,” says Aqua Sanfelice, MD of Lomart Insurance.

“Every time the artwork is moved either within the gallery or from one exhibition to another, the chances of it being damaged increases significantly. Seventy percent of claims come from this.”

She explains that as a broker, she gets very close to whoever is in charge of insurance and goes through every detail of their business.

“We look at how many exhibitions they have a year, average values, maximum values per piece, how many transports they do, how many works they have in storage facilities, or loaned out to individuals or institutions.

“We need to get into the real detail of the risk and that is how the pricing is established.”

Fire, smoke damage and water damage are also high on the list of risks, but the main problems don’t arise when there is a total loss.

“The problem comes when there is partial damage as you have the debate as to what the diminution in value is. It can end in arbitration and at that point, insurers will usually seek an independent opinion,” says David Summers, executive adjuster at Sedgwick.

If a claim isn’t handled to the satisfaction of the gallery or owner and because it can get quite emotional, there is every potential for things to go wrong David Summers

Summers points out that it can get even more complicated if the damaged work is by a living artist. If they are not happy with the repair of a piece of their work, in theory they could disown the piece which would have an enormous effect on the value of the work.

So, it’s no wonder that brokers keep close to their clients, and their claims, in the art gallery sector.

“Brokers do get quite heavily involved in the claims,” says Summers, “because they know that if a claim isn’t handled to the satisfaction of the gallery or owner and because it can get quite emotional, there is every potential for things to go wrong.”

In the limelight

Although the risks facing theatres are entirely different, there is the familiar need for close broker support and liaison with the insurer.

In theatres, liability is the key risk. When you have large, sudden footfalls, in often old buildings not designed with health and safety in mind and with very complicated, mechanised equipment and extensive electrical systems in place, clearly a standard approach to insurance and risk management isn’t going to cut it.

“Many theatres are in historic or listed buildings, so it’s important that the customer is provided with access to specialists in relation to valuations for the buildings and contents, says Aviva’s Jonathan Smith.

“If you get this right, it creates an insurance programme with certainty on values and no risk of under-insurance.”

He adds that providing access to specialist partners to help customers in this sector with health and safety and the liability risk assessments is vital. But the requirements go beyond wandering around with a clipboard pointing out areas where things could go wrong. The technicality of the risk management has to match the technicality of the risk itself.

“For example, we use thermographic testing to protect fixed electrical systems. Given the demand placed upon the electrical systems, our risk managers and our partner suppliers are able to identify “hot spots” within the electrical system. Prevention has to be the focus,” he says.

Adding to this level of complexity is the fact that the risk in a theatre is not static. The profile of the risk can change with every new production which not only puts greater onus on the broker to be close to the client but gives them a far greater level of responsibility.

A venue might suddenly decide to try out something new like pyrotechnics or new lighting and that can create a whole new risk Paul Rickards

“If there is something that is new in the venue or not generally known about as an underwriter, they are relying on what they are being told by the broker and the client,” says Paul Rickards, commercial broking account handler at the Bateman Group.

“A venue might suddenly decide to try out something new like pyrotechnics or new lighting and that can create a whole new risk,” he adds.

Closed shop?

Which all makes for a rather complicated, and risky, sector, one that doesn’t appear to lend itself to brokers seeking new growth markets. However, it would be wrong to assume that the arts and entertainment sector is a closed shop.

Stuart Williams, client director at Konsileo is in the final stages of setting up a museums scheme and he believes that getting into the sector will be no more or less difficult than any other.

“There are over 2,500 museums in the UK and they are not getting advice,” he says.

“Insurance broking is still about service and advice and these clients need us to spend the time on insurance that it deserves.”

In line with our art gallery examples, these clients are often emotionally attached to their collections and although they are unlikely to have much knowledge of insurance, they will have a real interest in the risk management side of things. They want to protect their assets above all else.

Which makes them and other businesses in this sector a dream for brokers and insurers alike. Although they want as good a deal as they can get, they are far more likely to place greater importance on the area that forward-thinking brokers and insurers are focused on – prevention.

So more than simply generating larger premiums and commissions, it becomes increasingly clear that the mid-market actually represents the best opportunity for the industry to move into the space it so dearly wants to.

There is no guarantee that digital will not eat into this sector eventually but as it stands, if brokers and insurers genuinely want to create tripartite relationships with clients and help prevent the worst happening, then this is the sector to do it in.