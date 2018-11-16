In-depth - SMEs: Adding value

Brokers are diversifying into other sectors, looking up the chain and upping their e-trading game to win and keep SME customers. Martin Friel finds out what small businesses expect from their advisers

Although, as the first half of the In-depth sets out, the micro SME market may in fact not yet be ‘lost’ to direct providers and the online marketplace, it’s fair to say that brokers are increasingly looking to other sectors to keep revenue streams steady and ensure that their business has long term prospects.

If the micro element of the SME market is indeed destined to go self-service, then the imperative for brokers to stake their claim and hold their position among larger SMEs is all the more pressing.

According to UK Commercial Insurance Distribution 2016, a report produced by Verdict Financial, SMEs represent approximately 40% of the commercial insurance broking market so it is clear that there is still much for brokers to play for.

Bouncing back

Although he concedes that the micro sector may be a sector of the past for traditional brokers, John Warburton, founder of broker start-up Konsileo, says that the profile of new businesses and emerging sectors may actually result in a renaissance for commercial insurance brokers.

“With the advent of cyber risks, artificial intelligence and the internet of things, businesses are becoming more risk aware. There are a lot of existential risks and as businesses go into connected devices and the risk of hacking increases, there is obviously a need to manage those risks,” he says.

He adds that good brokers will have the necessary expertise to provide this advice: “The key thing for me is that the percentage of revenue and income that comes from insurance-related transactions will reduce over time.”

Although many traditional brokers have operated successfully by focusing on the transaction element, there is an increasing realisation that if brokers are going to carve out a permanent niche at the larger end of SME and protect it from commoditisation, then they are going to have to offer something different.

SME s can be hugely different in the exposures and risks they face and they are still looking to receive the advice and certainty a broker gives them Dave Martin

But before getting into what that might look like, it’s important to stress that there are brokers who are making their mark in the online SME space, particularly with micro SMEs. They’re just going about it in a different way than your traditional broker.

Much of the SME business traded on aggregators is actually just brokers white labelling their services under a more consumer-friendly aggregator brand. For example, an SME searching for cover on Gocompare is actually buying their policy through Simply Business and likewise Comparethemarket’s offering is delivered by Towergate.

And one broker, Business Compare, has taken this approach a step further. The user experience on their site is familiar to anyone who has used a traditional aggregator but the process behind the scenes is good old fashioned broking, just conducted in a digital way.

Specialising

While, as Thomas Stuart, business development director at Acturis points out, the majority of SME business is still broker intermediated, they are finding it necessary to look up the food chain or look to alternative sectors.

“Brokers are under pressure and they are looking to get into the more complex or specialist lines areas,” he says.

“They are looking further up the chain where commoditisation is slower and lower than what you see in motor. It’s more complex – business interruption, material damage, goods in transit, etc, all need a level of understanding that most business owners don’t possess.”

He adds that while there is an assumption that digital tools will see brokers lose their grip on SME, the fact is that many brokers are pushing the limits of what can be e-traded in order to free up time to deliver sound advice to clients.

“Underwriters and brokers are getting more confident about commercial e-trade, what it is and how it works. Ultimately, it gives brokers a slicker process to allow them to spend more time on advice rather than policy administration.”

And it is this freeing up of time via digital processes that will allow brokers to move into a space where they can deliver more of what their clients want, something that Julian Boughton, CEO of Alan & Thomas, has put at the centre of his business’ operations.

“Progressive brokers should provide a high-quality telephone based advisory and arrangement service and mobilise their account executive team if required.

“It’s very much about what clients want and how they wish to engage. All the options need to be in play,” he says.

And he argues that a small premium should in no way be reflected in the level or detail of the advice given: “There are a diverse range of risks associated with SME and these will vary according to each business and how risk is managed.”

Thinking about threats Allianz surveyed 500 SME decision makers about the threats to their business’ that concern them most. They were: Data loss/misuse/theft

The impact of Brexit

Theft or malicious damage to business equipment or property

More advanced technology adopted by their competitors

A significant interruption to their business The insurer then asked them what the top priorities were when buying insurance:

Dave Martin, director of SME and corporate partnerships at Allianz, agrees, pointing out that it is not so much the size of the SME but what kind of business they are that determines the level of advice they need.

“Asset-based SMEs very much need advice from the broker market. We have seen some shift in direct business but that is in the micro one-man band areas. We are not seeing any significant change in asset-based SMEs either in micro or larger,” he says.

“SMEs can be hugely different in the exposures and risks they face and they are still looking to receive the advice and certainty a broker gives them.”

New lines

But what does that advice look like now and in the future? In line with Konsileo’s Warburton, Harrison Law, who has recently established his own brokerage, Solihull Insurance Brokers, believes that the new breed of businesses and the emerging risks they face, offer an opportunity for the enterprising broker.

He points out that the advent of cyber risks and what that could mean for business interruption and the responsibilities of directors and business owners, means that businesses, large and small, are increasingly looking to professionals for advice.

“People’s businesses are evolving really quickly and don’t really have the time to consider all the risks,” he says.

“I’m trying to advise and sell something that I hope they will never have to use. We have to get away from the insurance product and really understand the customer, their business and help them to minimise the likelihood of a claim.”

By offering an enhanced value proposition, a broker is providing a type of insurance programme that is unlikely to be available from low-premium, commoditised, insurance cover Nic Brown

This idea that the insurance policy itself should act as the safety net for the risk management advice rather than being the sole offering a broker can provide is an interesting one and it is an idea that is taken a step further by Nic Brown, sales and marketing director at Markel.

He believes that there is an opportunity for brokers and insurers alike to expand their repertoire of advice and offer a much more comprehensive range of services.

“Brokers should always look to offer cover with added-value services – such as tax and legal advice – because this type of support offers high value to businesses of all sizes. By offering an enhanced value proposition, a broker is providing a type of insurance programme that is unlikely to be available from low-premium, commoditised, insurance cover.”

“They shouldn’t lose interest in the SME sector. In many instances these will be the companies of the future,” he says, a sentiment shared by many in the market.

And it is understanding what support these companies of the future will want from their broker that is going to dictate whether brokers do have a long-term future in SME or whether that sector will continue to drift towards self-service and all the risks that brings.