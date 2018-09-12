PIB backers in $6.7bn Sedgwick deal

The Carlyle Group becomes majority investor in claims firm.

Private equity firm and PIB backer The Carlyle Group has bought a majority stake in Sedgwick for $6.7bn (£5.15bn).

The deal sees previous majority shareholder KKR, an investor in Ardonagh Group, exit the business.

Funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec – which recently took a “significant minority stake” in Hyperion for £298m – and Sedgwick management remain minority investors.

US headquartered Sedgwick handles more than 3.6 million claims a year with responsibility for claim payments totaling more than $19.5bn.

The Carlyle Group bought into PIB in December 2015 since when the consolidator has made nearly 20 deals most recently for Wheatley Wright Insurance Group.

The Sedgwick transaction is expected to complete later this year.

Leader

Stephen H. Wise, managing director and global head of healthcare for The Carlyle Group, said: “Dave North [president and CEO of Sedgwick] and Sedgwick’s world-class management team have built the company into an industry leader over the last two decades.

“We are excited to collaborate with Sedgwick, which has distinguished itself by constantly improving the claims management and loss adjusting process to the benefit of all key stakeholders, including its colleagues, customers, insurance companies and brokers.”

