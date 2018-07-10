Nexus deal could be “weeks rather than months”

MGA confirmed potential sale process at the start of the year.

Nexus and Ardonagh have both remained silent on the news that the two parties are heading towards exclusivity on takeover talks.

The discussions, revealed by Insurance Insider, follow on from Nexus confirming at the start of the year that it was considering its options around a sale, IPO or investment from private equity.

The managing general agent described the move at the time as a “potential shareholder liquidity event” but declined to express a preferred option.

Both Ardonagh Group and Nexus declined to comment on the latest update.

On the cards

However, according to a market source who had seen the article, a deal is “definitely on the cards” and they predicted it would likely be “in weeks rather months”.

Since January, Nexus has bought Apsley Specialty a Lloyd’s coverholder and specialist in directors and officers and financial institutions.

In the same time frame Ardonagh’s owners Highbridge Principal Strategies and Madison Dearborn Partners have snapped up Capita Specialist Insurance Solutions and PFP as well as buying Health and Protection Solutions from Axa.

Ardonagh, which has been tipped as potential winner in the race for Swinton, has also filled its coffers with a near £100m bond issue.

