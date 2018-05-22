Mercia Underwriting partners with Arag

New arrangement covers commercial and property owners business.

Mercia Underwriting has teamed up with Arag and integrated the provider’s commercial and landlord legal expenses products into its commercial and property owners binders.

The newly formed managing general agent (MGA) headquartered in Birmingham detailed that commercial cover is based on Arag’s Essential Business Legal policy, while the property owners product allows brokers to offer cover to landlords with mixed portfolios of commercial, residential and holiday property, under a single facility.

Mark Hands, managing director at Mercia Underwriting said: “Legal expenses is an integral part of our proposition but the market tends to be very much one-size-fits-all.”

He continued: “The markets we’re targeting are highly competitive, so differentiation is key. Offering clients an extensive legal protection product that gives them legal advice over the phone and access to digital legal services, will really help us to stand out while keeping premiums very reasonable.”

Success

Arag’s broker business manager Matt Warren added: “We’ve had a lot of success working with our fellow MGAs, over the years.

“Mercia Underwriting is a dynamic new business that clearly knows its markets and knew what they wanted from a legal expenses provider.”

