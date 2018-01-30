Gibbs to focus on people and partnerships to build RSA with brokers

New boss of commercial risk solutions prioritises flexibility and ease of doing business.

Rob Gibbs, the new managing director of RSA’s commercial risks solutions (CRS) arm, has committed to working in partnership with brokers to enhance the business.

Describing CRS as “RSA’s answer to the UK commercial broker market” he explained: “Relationships are key.

“We have spent a lot of time thinking about why we win in the market. It is all about our people capability and relationships with key partnerships.

“We know, because we ask brokers often, that it is about ease of doing business and flexibility in the regional trading space. It is something we are looking to foster more and more.”

Swift departure

Gibbs took on the role following the departure of James Gearey after just six months with the provider.

He declined to comment on Gearey’s short tenure insisting he was only prepared to talk about the future.

However, he did declare that the business had invested time and effort in building future digital plans throughout 2017.

“Digital enhanced technology is at absolutely at the forefront of what we are doing,” he insisted.

Gibbs, who reports to Steve Lewis chief executive for UK and international at RSA, now leads a business of over 1,000 people that commands approximately £1.2bn of gross written premium annually split across four divisions: motability; delegated authority; regions; and SME.

A rough breakdown puts 50% with mototability and delegated authority with the second half coming under regions and SME. Within the latter the majority of the £600m sits in the regions.

Brokers

He tackled the issue of knowing brokers by highlighting his CV and name checking firms across the length and breadth of the country.

“The reason that RSA is 300 years old is our regions business,” he maintained.

“It is where I started with the insurer.”

Adding: “I haven’t lost contact [with brokers]. Over 20 years I have built some really strong relationships,” citing independents and consolidators such as Gallaghers and Jelf as well as firms like Thomas Carroll in Wales, Reich in Manchester and Bruce Stevenson in Scotland.

Gibbs first joined the insurer on the graduate trainee programme in 1998 and has stayed with it ever since.

Most recently he was motability director and his career progression has included spells as director for the south in UK commercial and as director of profitability and strategy for UK mid-market.

New

So what will he be looking to do next in his new position?

He is not planning to change the management team or individual contacts for brokers.

“I am really happy with my leadership structure. Having been here for over 20 years I know them really well and the value they bring to the broker market.”

One area of change though will be the expansion of specialisms with Gibbs looking to leverage what he described as the success of the global risk solutions unit.

It was formed, along with CRS, in November 2016 when the provider split the business in two.

“We will be launching bespoke propositions throughout 2018,” Gibbs confirmed listing the strengths of GRS as including “transportation, rail, food and drink just to name a few”.

He highlighted that risk management would be at the core of new propositions and flagged that a new offering for the care sector could be the first to come to market.

Gibbs concluded: “Having grown up trading I know how important it is to speak to decision makers and that is absolutely what I am trying to foster in CRS and why I talk about people and partnerships.”

