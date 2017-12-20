Volante launches multi-class international MGA

Talbir Bains is the founder and CEO of Volante with Nephila Capital the principal equity investor and the Volante management team participating as minority shareholders.

Volante Global, a new multi-class and multi-territory international managing general agent (MGA) platform, is set to launch with a UK commercial motor team trading during the first quarter of 2018, the management has confirmed.

The group listed that it was establishing an international network of underwriting teams to deliver local market service with a global perspective, culture and ethos.

The company detailed that the UK-headquartered global underwriting MGA will ultimately underwrite specialist portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business, including: property and casualty, professional and financial lines, motor, space & aviation and marine & energy.

UK commercial motor

It highlighted that Edison Motor will be the first underwriting team to launch from the Volante platform.

The team will begin writing business in February 2018 with AA+ rated company paper and offer a range of niche motor insurance products.

According to Volante it will be led “by some of the most experienced underwriters in the UK commercial motor sector”.

Volante’s UK MGA business will be incubated by Vibe MGA Management, which will provide turnkey compliance and appointed representative services.

Volante’s international business will also launch during 2018.

Founder

Talbir Bains, founder and CEO of Volante, was formerly group CEO and CUO of Dual International, and prior to this spent 14 years QBE.

Bains said: “We are delighted to be launching a new and unique underwriting business, following investment from Nephila Capital and capacity support from our panel of A+ and AA+ rated carriers, intermediated by Aon Benfield.

He continued: “Our mission is to create sustainable, balanced portfolios of business, each developed by empowered underwriting teams composed of leading practitioners in their particular market specialties – they share the same entrepreunerial spirit that pervades our Volante culture.”

Incubator

For Vibe, CEO Danny Maleary said: ‘‘We are delighted Volante has chosen us as their MGA incubator partner and embraced our regulatory and compliance framework.

“Our partnership with Volante demonstrates that we have the know-how and bandwidth to be a valued partner of MGA businesses with vision and global scope.’’

