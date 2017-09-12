Axa updates motor trade SME policy

Insurer lists enhancements as including no claims bonus protection option and cover for misfuelling.

Axa Insurance has revamped its motor trade SME product with the introduction of a range of new policy elements.

The provider detailed that as part of the changes policyholders now have the option to protect their no claims bonus.

It added SME motor traders can also get cover for misfuelling, including fuel removal and replacement and subsequent damage repair, as well as hotel expenses and alternative transport if a vehicle in is no longer roadworthy following an accident and a journey cannot be completed.

In addition, the policy includes cover for leased vehicles, which protects the difference between the insured value and the contract settlement figure if the vehicle is written off.

Entrepreneurs

The latest update follows changes to the insurer’s mid-market manufacturing policy in June and its e-trade landlords’ product in April.

Marc Johnson-Hall, motor trade product manager for Axa UK commented: “Around 90% of the motor trade sector businesses are SMEs and it is our duty to provide these entrepreneurs with the insurance they need to focus on their day to day business.

“With nearly 50 years providing a dedicated motor trade product, we understand motor trade SME businesses and listen carefully to what our customers – and our brokers - need. The changes to our SME motor trade product reflect that.”

