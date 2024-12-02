Partners& in triple swoop
Partners& has added another two brokers and a managing general agent to its stable, Insurance Age can reveal.
According to Companies House filings it has taken stakes in Ingatestone, Essex-based Brooks Braithwaite Insurance Brokers, Liverpool-based JB Brokers and London-based MGA Prosure Solutions.
The deals are the first since Partners& secured a £20m debt facility with Santander UK in August to help it continue its organic and acquisitive growth.
Founded in April 2020, Partners& has previously operated exclusively with equity capital from its long-term partner, Capital Z and management/employees.Brooks
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Ecclesiastical partners with Clear on local councils scheme
Ecclesiastical has teamed up with Clear Councils, part of Clear Group, adding the broker’s local councils insurance to its schemes book in an arrangement that will come in to force at the start of 2025.
Brokers raised concerns to Biba on initial FCA ‘name and shame’ proposals
Brokers raised concerns to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association about the Financial Conduct Authority’s original transparency proposals, the trade body has confirmed to Insurance Age.
People Moves: 25 – 29 November 2024
Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.
How do brokers strengthen their proposition as an attractive employer?
Five takeaways from the RSA-sponsored personal lines roundtable at Broker Expo
Clegg Gifford to close offices due to Markerstudy duplications
Markerstudy is set to close some Clegg Gifford offices, but will maintain the branch footprint on the back of duplications following the Atlanta merger.
Car and motorcycle insurance complaints stick in FOS top five
The number of car and motorcycle insurance complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service in the second quarter of 2024/25 dropped compared to the same period a year ago however the sector has remained in the top five.
Start-up broker partners with Shepherd Compello on motorsport insurance
Shepherd Compello has partnered with start-up Podium Insurance Brokers, a specialist motorsport broker.
Investments bring downward pressure on profits at Bridge for 2024
Bridge Insurance Brokers has reported a drop in profits for the year ended 31 March 2024 as turnover fell 3% year-on-year.