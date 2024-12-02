Partners& in triple swoop

Partners& has added another two brokers and a managing general agent to its stable, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to Companies House filings it has taken stakes in Ingatestone, Essex-based Brooks Braithwaite Insurance Brokers, Liverpool-based JB Brokers and London-based MGA Prosure Solutions.

The deals are the first since Partners& secured a £20m debt facility with Santander UK in August to help it continue its organic and acquisitive growth.

Founded in April 2020, Partners& has previously operated exclusively with equity capital from its long-term partner, Capital Z and management/employees.

