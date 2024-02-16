Brokers told to act now over BT Redcare closure
Brokers should alert clients about the closure of BT’s Redcare signalling system next year, and need to find an alternative supplier as soon as possible to avoid “installation bottlenecks”, insurers have warned.
Axa UK noted BT Redcare is one of the leading suppliers of alarm signalling systems for both commercial and residential properties in the UK, serving around 100,000 customers.
The system sends an alert to the keyholder and/or the police if the alarm is activated.
However, following BT’s announcement at the start of the month, the equipment at thousands of properties will need to be replaced for the alarm signalling to continue to operate beyond 1 August 2025.Check for like-for-like replacement
Dou
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Mathews on his trust and growth mission at SSP
The foundations have been laid at SSP and with a programme of enhancements to roll out in 2024, the software house is confident of delivering for customers on the road to user growth next year, according to Martyn Mathews, managing director of SSP Broker.
Profile: Kelly Ogley, Howden - Growth strategy
Kelly Ogley, CEO of Howden Consumer and Local Commercial, outlines the firm’s growth strategy and urges women to back themselves.
People Moves: 12 – 16 February 2024
Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.
News analysis: Employee ownership – how does it work for brokers?
Towards the end of 2023, Thomas Carroll became the latest broker to become employee-owned. Ida Axling looks at the benefits of the model for intermediaries and how the sale of Ten to Acrisure busted one myth that they cannot be sold.
Interview: Matt Pawley, NFP
NPF’s Matt Pawley reflects on record levels of M&A, organic growth, brands and business as usual as the Aon deal looms.
Enness Global targets HNW insurance
Enness Global, the firm of international advisers and mortgage brokers for high-net-worth individuals, has launched a range of insurance services through Enness Insurance Brokers.
How AI can help brokers overcome the fear and frustration of compliance in 2024
With compliance costs on the up, brokers need all the help they can get to address this regulatory burden. FullCircl's Ashleigh Gwilliam, and David Sparkes of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, outline the benefits of a data-drive approach to address this.
Allianz creates financial lines claims team in D&O and PI push with brokers
Allianz has created an in-house financial lines claims team for the first time, focusing on directors & officers and professional indemnity business.
Most read
- Phil Bayles on the etrading and data future for Bravo Networks
- Brokers updated on RSA purchase of NIG
- Brokerbility and Gauntlet aim to help the next generation of broker
- Simon McGinn builds Dual team with Allianz’s Catherine Dixon as CUO
- News analysis: Employee ownership – how does it work for brokers?
- GAP insurers suspend sales after FCA concerns on fair value