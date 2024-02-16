Brokers told to act now over BT Redcare closure

Brokers should alert clients about the closure of BT’s Redcare signalling system next year, and need to find an alternative supplier as soon as possible to avoid “installation bottlenecks”, insurers have warned.

Axa UK noted BT Redcare is one of the leading suppliers of alarm signalling systems for both commercial and residential properties in the UK, serving around 100,000 customers.

The system sends an alert to the keyholder and/or the police if the alarm is activated.

However, following BT’s announcement at the start of the month, the equipment at thousands of properties will need to be replaced for the alarm signalling to continue to operate beyond 1 August 2025.

Check for like-for-like replacement

Dou