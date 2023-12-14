Review of the Year 2023: Clear Group’s Neil Bunce

Neil Bunce, regional managing director at Clear Group, reflects on why penetration – not AI – is his buzzword of the year, and predicts Aviva might make a major UK acquisition in 2024.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?

Exceeding budget for my region (London North-West). It has been a hugely challenging year, and the success is down to the hard work and passion of so many great colleagues.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance/broking buzzword or phrase of 2023?

No, I’m not going to say AI, but ‘penetration’. Yes, it’s been an over-used word for quite some time, but over the years it has slowly been… penetrating… into every report, conversation

