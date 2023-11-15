Sense Risk Solutions founder Emily Kenna: A culture of flexibility is key for success

Based in Bristol, Emily Kenna, founder and director, started Sense Risk Solutions in 2019 with the aim of educating clients on what insurance is best for them.

The business was originally an appointed representative and then moved to being directly authorised after two years.

Her husband, Steve [Kenna], joined the company in 2020 to help the business grow, he had previous experience as an insurance underwriter.

Career

Kenna started her career in insurance as a graduate trainee at Zurich, but then quickly decided she wanted to be a broker and went to work for a small independent firm.

When Kenna went into broking she initially felt lost. “I felt