Sense Risk Solutions founder Emily Kenna: A culture of flexibility is key for success

Based in Bristol, Emily Kenna, founder and director, started Sense Risk Solutions in 2019 with the aim of educating clients on what insurance is best for them.

    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Based in Bristol, Emily Kenna, founder and director, started Sense Risk Solutions in 2019 with the aim of educating clients on what insurance is best for them.

The business was originally an appointed representative and then moved to being directly authorised after two years.

Her husband, Steve [Kenna], joined the company in 2020 to help the business grow, he had previous experience as an insurance underwriter.

Career

Kenna started her career in insurance as a graduate trainee at Zurich, but then quickly decided she wanted to be a broker and went to work for a small independent firm.

When Kenna went into broking she initially felt lost. “I felt

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: