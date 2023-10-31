RSA launches mid-market PI product for contractors

RSA has launched a design and construct professional indemnity product.

The product is available to brokers through RSA’s mid-market business. It is aimed at firms that undertake design, either directly or through sub-contractors who erect, install, repair or supply.

The product covers contractors that are responsible for professional activities and duties undertaken by their own design team, department or sub-contracted out to consulting engineers and architects.

Contractor protection

The insurance protects contractors who can be held liable for failing to