Insurance Age

QIC’s profits surge after cull on loss-making business

profit sharing scheme
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Profits at Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) surged 181% to 325QARm (£70m) after it pulled back from challenging markets.

QIC’s profit surge in the first half of 2023, compared with the prior year, was also helped by a strong performance from the international operations, Antares Global.

QIC’s gross written premiums fell to 5.5bn Qatari riyals for H1 in 2023, compared with QR6.3bn in H1 of 2022.

The strong first-half year performance will come as boost following its downgrade by ratings agency AM Best at the end of last year. 

Pull back

As reported in Insurance Age, QIC announced its intention in the third

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

My Perfect Broker Week: Aon’s Alexa Owen

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Alexa Owen, head of private clients at Aon shares her thoughts.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: