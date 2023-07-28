'A major breakthrough' - ChatGPT bots to revolutionise broker customer service

Ignite Insurance Systems has launched a super-advanced artificial intelligence bot to answer insurance customer queries. Technology enthusiasts believe this is the start of an AI-powered chatbot revolution in dealing with customer interactions. But this powerful new force has its risks.

Every customer has been through it. That feeling of despair as they struggle with poor service and a delayed response. But this could all soon be a thing of the past thanks to ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence-powered chatbots.

Ignite Insurance Systems has launched a super-advanced AI bot to answer insurance customer queries. The new tool is powered by OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT.

Tech advances

Ignite CEO Toby MacLachlan believes that, within a few years, the bot will answer