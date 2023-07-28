Insurance Age

'A major breakthrough' - ChatGPT bots to revolutionise broker customer service

selection
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ignite Insurance Systems has launched a super-advanced artificial intelligence bot to answer insurance customer queries. Technology enthusiasts believe this is the start of an AI-powered chatbot revolution in dealing with customer interactions. But this powerful new force has its risks.

Every customer has been through it. That feeling of despair as they struggle with poor service and a delayed response. But this could all soon be a thing of the past thanks to ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence-powered chatbots. 

Ignite Insurance Systems has launched a super-advanced AI bot to answer insurance customer queries. The new tool is powered by OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT.

Tech advances

Ignite CEO Toby MacLachlan believes that, within a few years, the bot will answer

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: