GRP buys London-based commercial broker KPTI

Deal
    Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Global Risk Partners has bought SB2, the holding company for KPTI, which trades as IS Insurance Solutions.

The Brown & Brown-owned consolidator has purchased 100% of the North-West London-headquartered business for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition will join GRP’s retail division.

KPTI is a commercial lines broker specialising in the property owners and combined commercial markets. The holding company was formed in 2019 by current directors Bram Vyas and Shamit Malhotra.

GRP confirmed that the brand and office in Kingsbury are being kept, and all directors and staff are staying with the business

