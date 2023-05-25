Premium Credit rolls out service to help brokers win over FCA on fair value

Premium Credit has rolled out a benchmarking report service that can help brokers with their fair value assessments, remaining compliant at a time of intense regulatory focus on premium finance and the credit sector.

The reports, revealed in Premium Credit’s 2022 annual document, were started last year. A spokesperson for Premium Credit said work was continuing on them in response to broker feedback.

Benchmarking reports

Having been piloted throughout 2021 before launch, the benchmarking reports are highly sophisticated, allowing brokers and insurers to:

Benchmark customer prices split by different premium bands within the Premium Credit portfolio Benchmark against other forms of credit