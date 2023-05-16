Insurance Age

Howden in management restructure as broking CEO retires

José Manuel González CEO of Howden Broking Group
Howden will streamline its management structure with all the major divisions reporting to CEO David Howden.

It means insurance broking, reinsurance broking and underwriting will report to David Howden.

The restructure comes as José Manuel González (pictured), CEO of Howden broking group, will retire from executive positions.

González, who took on the broking leadership role in June 2018, will remain as a special adviser to David Howden and chair of Howden Iberia, which he founded.

A-Plan and Aston Lark will also be rebranded under the Howden name.

All changes will be in place by 1 October this

