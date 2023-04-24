Insurance Age

Peter Blanc to oversee £1bn M&A warchest in new Howden role

Peter Blanc
    • Saxon East

    1 minute

Peter Blanc will oversee a £1bn warchest in his new role as head of mergers and acquisitions at Howden.

The new role comes as the broking group sealed a £500m seven-year loan with more than 60 lenders, including 10 fresh lenders.

The revolving credit facility – a form of overdraft – was boosted from £185m to £360m with banks.

Blanc left his role as chairman of Howden UK and Ireland to support chief executive David Howden as they scour the globe for purchases. He had previously laid out ambitions to double the size of Aston Lark after Howden snapped it up in October 2020. 

Blanc to report into

