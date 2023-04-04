Spring Insure looks to court brokers in UK professional indemnity launch

Managing general agent Spring Insure has launched a commercial professional indemnity product in the UK and Ireland with backing from a new capacity provider.

The managing general agent aims to become ‘an increasingly attractive prospect’ for brokers’ clients.

Spring’s London and Dublin offices will support the offering. It is backed by existing capacity providers Ascot and Aspen, as well as new provider Faraday. The newly formed Casper Specialty is also providing capacity for UK risks.

Spring Insure is an increasingly attractive prospect for brokers whose clients require robust, comprehensive PI cover, and we’re proud to now be able to offer this