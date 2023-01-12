Markerstudy takes £16m hit on its Brightside business value

Markerstudy has taken a £16m hit on the value of its Brightside business, according to the group's latest accounts.

Markerstudy Group Limited’s accounts state that the purchased goodwill of Brightside Insurance Services Limited was £26.4m on 31 December 2021.

This is before an impairment charge of £15.9m. The charge is the main factor in bringing down the net book value’s purchased goodwill from £26.4m to £7.8m.

Impairments are an accounting charge on a firm’s assets that have lost value either partially or completely. The write-down is on the ‘purchased goodwill’.

The accounts for the period 9 December