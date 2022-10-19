Top 75 UK Brokers: Methodology

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

The criteria we used to determine this year’s Top 75

Insuramore possesses a detailed knowledge of the global (and UK) insurance broking market resulting from worldwide rankings that it published in June 2022 of the top 300 such groups (see www.insuramore.com/rankings/brokers).

These were drawn from a database of more than 450 insurance broking groups globally – including around 100 based in the UK – that was itself built up since 2021 using the following sources:

Public disclosures made by the broking groups on the ‘About Us’ pages