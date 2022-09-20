UK Broker Awards 2022: Meet the winners

Clegg Gifford & Co was named Broker of the Year and David Howden was awarded the Achievement Award as brokers came together for the first time at its traditional venue - The Brewery - since before Covid-19 to celebrate the UK Broker Awards.

Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards 2022 took place on Friday (16 September) and brokers were delighted to be back at the in-person event to celebrate the best in broking.

The ceremony started with a minute’s silence following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The renowned Achievement Award was given to David Howden who was described as being a true broking entrepreneur. He was praised for creating a £6bn GWP broker with 5000 employees working across more than 160 locations.

Sam White