BMS promotes Ian Gormley to UK CEO

Gormley joined BMS as managing director of global risks in 2012, leading its specialty business and doubling the platform with revenues of more than £100m.

Prior to BMS, he worked for seven years at Glencairn and has a background both in underwriting and broking.

In his new role at the broker, Gormley he will be responsible for the growth and expansion of the company’s capabilities in London and Bermuda across all specialty lines both insurance and reinsurance.

Scale

Gormley said: “We plan