Broker Satisfaction Survey: Which insurer leads in the marine category?
Covering a range of risks from hull to cargo to liability, this sector is competitive with the Lloyd’s market being under threat from international providers and with often large sums insured, brokers demand high levels of service.
The brokers scrutinised core areas such as pricing, cover and claims as never before, given this is the first hard market in some 20 years.
The survey was undertaken by Insurance Age and is published as part of its subscriber-only Product Hub which looks in-depth at
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- CII group calls for mandatory broker qualifications
- Ardonagh buys Lorega
- Brown & Brown completes GRP takeover
- Motor market profitable in 2021 but losses predicted for 2022 and 2023
- Konsileo secures £4.7m in funding
- Acturis boosts revenue and profit in 2021
- Jensten Group renames and combines London Market proposition