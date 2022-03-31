Pool Re boss Julian Enoizi to join Guy Carpenter

Marsh McLennan-owned reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter has appointed Julian Enoizi as global head of public sector.

Enoizi will take up the post on 11 April.

His plan to leave Pool Re, where he was CEO for eight years, was announced last November. Last week the mutual terrorism reinsurer confirmed that Tom Clementi, the former CEO of MS Amlin Underwriting, would take on the role on 4 April.

At Guy Carpenter Enoizi will lead the public sector practice and be responsible for driving its growth