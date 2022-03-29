Mark Coffey leaves Atlanta
Mark Coffey, director of trading for car, home and van at Ardonagh-owned Atlanta, has left the business.
An Atlanta spokesperson told Insurance Age: “We can confirm Mark is on garden leave. He leaves with our very best wishes.
“Insurer relationships will continue to be managed by a team led by trading director Chris Jolley.”
Coffey had joined the Ardonagh Group in June 2018 as commercial director for Autonet and Carole Nash.
Prior to this he worked at RSA from 2011 when he came on board as
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- FCA warns of Direct Line clone
- In depth: Employment practices liability: getting back to business?
- Zurich drops ‘Z’ logo in wake of Ukraine invasion
- In Depth: Legal expenses cover proves value in volatile times
- Tempcover to sell up to Uswitch and Confused owner RVU
- Igo4 creating 100 jobs in Peterborough
- Opinion: Legal disputes rise as tough times get tougher