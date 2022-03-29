Mark Coffey leaves Atlanta

Mark Coffey, director of trading for car, home and van at Ardonagh-owned Atlanta, has left the business.

An Atlanta spokesperson told Insurance Age: “We can confirm Mark is on garden leave. He leaves with our very best wishes.

“Insurer relationships will continue to be managed by a team led by trading director Chris Jolley.”

Coffey had joined the Ardonagh Group in June 2018 as commercial director for Autonet and Carole Nash.

Prior to this he worked at RSA from 2011 when he came on board as