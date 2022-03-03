Industry braces for "very active few weeks" following Axa vs Wolseley BI ruling

Market experts have been paying close attention to the development of the Axa v Corbin & King case and explained the ramifications the court judgement will cast upon the insurance space.

Last week, the court ruling revealed that Axa was to pay for each property the restaurant group was forced to close rather than just one payment.

The legal battle is already leading to policyholders reaching out to brokers. Paul Anscombe, CEO of Seventeen Group, said that as several of his clients had more