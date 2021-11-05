Experts slam "badly worded" and "intrusive" FCA D&I survey
Experts have attacked a diversity and inclusion (D&I) survey sent by the FCA to brokers and, in some cases, warned them not to fill it in.
The pilot survey, which is voluntary, was sent to all FCA dual-regulated firms and a sample of FCA solo-regulated firms last month.
While larger companies will have the necessary teams in place that are familiar with these kinds of survey, smaller brokers might find themselves in a tough spot when it comes answering the questions according to experts.
Bran
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Granite buys telematics broker Carrot
- Movo exits GRP’s Hedron network
- Kelly Ogley takes A-Plan CEO role
- In Depth: Schemes partnerships build opportunities in a changing market
- "It feels like family," says KGJ boss about NFP transition
- In Depth: The influence of the MGA space on schemes
- HSB buys structural warranties specialist