Headline Makers - November 2021

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from 1 to 31 October 2021 on www.insuranceage.co.uk

Howden buys Aston Lark

www.insuranceage.co.uk/insurer/7546361

FCA warns brokers have “failed to understand” impact of product governance rules

www.insuranceage.co.uk/regulation/7546576

David Bruce promoted to CEO at Marsh Commercial

www.insuranceage.co.uk/people/7546171

John Lewis pulls controversial home insurance ad

www.insuranceage.co.uk/insight/7891741

Gallagher faces legal action over

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: