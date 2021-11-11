Editor's Letter - November 2021
This month’s issue marks the arrival of a fresh look and ethos.
We still want to ‘champion the insurance broker community’ but, as you can see it’s a bigger, better Insurance Age that will be hitting desks from here on in.
In addition to sharpening up this magazine, we’ve also revamped the website, so if you haven’t already, please check out www.insuranceage.co.uk.
We have the usual news on M&A, consolidation and regulation, plus great interviews and insight from the market. We’ll also be
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- News Analysis - “Everybody’s service is rubbish” – insurer service uncovered
- The exclusive Insurance Age Broker Satisfaction Survey reveals 2021’s top insurers.
- Profile: Licence to chill - GRP's group CEO Mike Bruce
- Opinion: Fair value – fair play
- Sabre expands into motorcycle insurance with MCE underwriting deal
- News Analysis - How is US money reshaping the UK market?
- The Insurance Age Top 100 2021