Video: What the papers say, episode 2

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

In the second episode of What the papers say, Insurance Age deputy editor Ida Axling chats to Dave Chapman, European sales director for Applied Systems about Andy Fairchild's recent departure from the software house and what brokers can expect from new European CEO Tom Needs.

Watch now to hear their thoughts on the Financial Conduct Authority's ban on dual pricing and unrated insurers coming into the UK market.

If you prefer to listen to this as a podcast you can access it here.

