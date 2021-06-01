Ethos Broking buys Drayton Insurance

Ethos Broking UK has announced its third purchase of the year as it brings Drayton Insurance Services into the group.

The acquisition was made through Ethos Broking’s Norwich-based regional broking hub, Hugh J Boswell, and is said to expand the company’s reach in the East Anglia region.

Founded in 1997, Drayton is now one of the larger brokers within the area, with offices in Norwich, Poringland, Aylsham, and Ipswich.

According to Ethos, Drayton handles £14m GWP and employs 40 people, all of