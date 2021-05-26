A-Plan opens branch in Haywards Heath

A-Plan Insurance has announced the opening of a new branch in Haywards Heath, which will be managed by Dominic Oswald.

With over one hundred branches across the country, A-Plan is continuing its plans to open four of five new branches every year.

Carl Shuker, A-Plan CEO, talked to Insurance Age about the new office and the company’s growth plans.

Demographic

He commented: “We’re now well over one hundred branches and Haywards Heath is a very nice area and it suits our existing client