Brokerbility and Ataraxia-founder Stuart Randall sets up fresh broker service

Stuart Randall, known for creating Brokerbility and Ataraxia, along with Ian Wainwright formerly of Broker Network, have launched a new advisory service for brokers called Brokerring.

Randall told Insurance Age that the mentoring programme is aimed at helping provincial brokers to grow significantly without them having to raise or risk any capital.

The service has been developed in response to the high level of consolidation taking place in the sector.

Consolidation

Randall explained: