Video: Risk insights - the broker client relationship

Aviva's chief sales and marketing officer Phil Bayles explains the impact of remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic and how brokers are seeking ways to best advise their clients in the new normal. In a live webinar session panellists discussed the findings from The Aviva Risk Insights Report. The report highlighted over a third (31%) of businesses were concerned about increased levels of working from home, its operational impact and its impact on the health and wellbeing of workers. Download the report here: Risk Insights

