Products Edition video Q&A - HSB

HSB's managing director Stephen Worrall talks to Insurance Age editor Sian Barton to discuss how businesses tech needs are changing and why its vital brokers and insurers understand the new risks this brings.

As reliance on technology for both work and social purposes has increased, so have the risks. With such high dependency on technology, the impact of cyber-crime or failure of a key piece of equipment is much more significant.

The technology landscape will continue accelerating at pace, which is why it is important for brokers to understand the shifting technology risks affecting their business customers to ensure they are adequately protected. This is where a technology insurer can help.

As a technology-driven company built on a foundation of specialist insurance, engineering, and technology; we are working to help customers stay ahead of emerging risks.

HSB’s equipment risk solutions helps create value for customers, with a specialist underwriting in the UK and Ireland covers a broad range of risks; including construction, cyber, computer, and equipment breakdown; while engineering experts provide inspection and consultancy services that reduce equipment risks.

As the business carries on its tradition of helping companies think differently about equipment and technology it is redefining the boundaries of loss prevention, engineering risk and inspection compliance to find new and better ways to protect businesses and property.