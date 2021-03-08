Broking success: Doing the deals

▶ What are the origins of HCF?

When I was 22 I had reached director level at a local brokerage. I spoke with my accountant and decided I could do it for myself. So in 1982 I managed to get a £6,000 loan from the bank, rented an office and bought the cheapest car I could find. I originally called it Paul Malcolm Insurance Consultants. I know it sounds like a hairdresser but Malcolm is my middle name and I thought it sounded as if there was more than one person in the business.

▶ How has it