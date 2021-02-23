MCE commits to AI underwriting

MCE Insurance is set to move to full AI underwriting following the implementation of the ICE Policy software system.

According to the broker, ICE Policy, part of the Acturis Group, gives it the ability to develop AI and auto-machine learning within the business.

MCE said that the move marks the final step towards creating a fully automated model providing dynamic, precision pricing by bringing together all quote, policy and claims data. This data equates to 20m records each month.

Analysis

