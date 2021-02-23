MCE commits to AI underwriting
MCE Insurance is set to move to full AI underwriting following the implementation of the ICE Policy software system.
According to the broker, ICE Policy, part of the Acturis Group, gives it the ability to develop AI and auto-machine learning within the business.
MCE said that the move marks the final step towards creating a fully automated model providing dynamic, precision pricing by bringing together all quote, policy and claims data. This data equates to 20m records each month.
Analysis
Wi
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Broker wordings behind Allianz's Covid-19 BI claims hit
- Mike Bruce lifts lid on GRP’s Marsh Networks deal
- Consolidators running out of M&A targets
- People Moves: 22 - 26 February 2021
- Aston Lark reveals two fresh deals
- Zurich takes stake in MyPolicy
- LV confirms 300 redundancies following L&G takeover