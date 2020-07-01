Jensten Group makes lockdown buy with Senior Wright deal

The moves adds £20m in GWP to the Jensten Group portfolio.

Independent broker Senior Wright has been bought by Jensten Group (formerly Coversure) for an undisclosed sum.

Jensten has received regulatory approval to acquire 100% of the share capital of the wholesale and retail broker. The acquisition is effective from the 1 July 2020.

According to Jensten Group Senior Wright places in excess of £20m of gross written premium in the Lloyd’s and company markets.

The business serves clients in a number of sectors and operates from offices in London, Edinburgh, Leeds and Dudley.

Branding

It will continue to function as a standalone brand within Jensten’s Wholesale division. All members of the team, including the managing director Michael Griffin, will remain in the business following completion.

Managing director of Jensten Wholesale, Simon Taylor said: “I am delighted to announce this exciting acquisition that marks an important step in the evolution of the Jensten Group and our commitment to our buy and build strategy.

“From the outset we knew that Senior Wright would make a good strategic and cultural fit: Mike has built a successful, specialist construction and liability business with a great reputation in the market. This is going to be a powerful addition to the Jensten Wholesale armoury - taking wholesale GWP to over £80 million – and will be of great benefit to our partner brokers and their clients.”

He continued: “The Jensten Group has a strong track record of supporting entrepreneurial, community and client focused brokers in the UK and working in partnership with management teams. I know I speak for the entire Group when I welcome Mike and his team to the Jensten family.”

Acquisitions

Jensten also said it has another lockdown deal to announce but it is awaiting regulatory approval before releasing further details.

In February the business told Insurance Age that it wanted to make deals across its retail and wholesale divisions with the aim of controlling up to £500m in GWP in three to five years. It currently controls around £200m in GWP.

Jensten Group is backed by private equity provider Livingbridge.

Future

Managing director of Senior Wright, Mike Griffin added: “After many years of being an independent broker, it is time to look to the long-term future of Senior Wright and make a decision which will be the best for the clients and the staff.

“From my early dealings with Simon and the team at Jensten it was clear that their philosophy matches that of Senior Wright and we have a common vision and ambition for the business.

“I am delighted to be continuing in the business as managing director and look forward to the loyal and talented team we’ve built at Senior Wright becoming part of Jensten at such an interesting time in its development.”

