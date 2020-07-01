Miles Smith-owner SRG buys Insolvency Risk Services
The company purchased the administration specialist from MS Amlin as SRG teases further strategic partnerships.
Insolvency Risk Services (IRS) has been bought from MS Amlin by broking group Specialist Risk Group (SRG) for an undisclosed sum subject to regulatory approval.
SRG is growing in the UK via acquisition and counts Miles Smith, Square Mile Broking, David Codling and Associates and The Underwriting Exchange as part of its portfolio.
The company bought Miles Smith from MS Amlin in 2017.
According to SRG, IRS serves the needs of accounting firms and insolvency practitioners across the UK and Ireland as they provide insurance support for companies in administration by arranging insurance coverage.
Specialism
Warren Downey, CEO of SRG, said: “We are delighted to welcome IRS to the Specialist Risk Group. As a specialist broker known for doing difficult things well, we have been keen to enter the insolvency market for some time and we have found the right partner in IRS.”
The move signals IRS’s return to the insurance broking world after several years as a division of MS Amlin.
As part of the acquisition, MS Amlin will provide SRG with ongoing dedicated capacity for these risk exposures.
SRG also hinted that this forms one of three strategic partnerships about which more will be announced in due course. Speaking to Insurance Age in February the business confirmed fresh deals were on the horizon.
Adam Loveitt, IRS managing director, commented: “We are very excited to be joining Specialist Risk Group and look forward to working together to serve the business community at this challenging time, and for many years to come.”
Ian Gascoigne, of Pollen Street Capital Partner, which owns SRG alongside it management team, commented: “IRS is an exciting addition to the SRG’s specialist risk product suite, further enhancing SRG’s position as one of the most dynamic and fast-growing insurance distribution platforms in the European market.”
